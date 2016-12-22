Maize silage a suitable addition to h...

Maize silage a suitable addition to horse diets, say researchers

Good quality maize silage has been declared a suitable feed for horses by researchers in Slovakia, but mainly as a contributor to their feed rations. A study team from the Slovak University of Agriculture in Nitra conducted an experiment to assess how well horses digested maize silage.

Chicago, IL

