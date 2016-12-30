Five companies will supply CT devices

Wednesday Dec 21

The competition on a central purchase of CT devices for hospitals has its winners. The non-governmental organisations or hospitals run by the higher territorial units will be able to buy them from altogether five companies - Siemens, Intes Poprad, Audioscan, S&T Slovakia and Meditrade.

