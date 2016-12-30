Election changes may help extremists

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Slovak Spectator

Back in November 2013, Slovakia woke up to a morning surprise when far-right extremist Marian Kotleba beat his Smer-nominated opponent VladimA r MaASka in the run-off for the governor's post in BanskA Bystrica Region. A similar situation might be repeated in the future if the parliament adopts an amendment concerning regional elections that, among other things, seeks to change the voting from two rounds to just one, as some analysts warn that this may help extremists to win more regional governor seats.

