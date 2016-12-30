Durisin to become new NDS director

Durisin to become new NDS director

Wednesday Dec 21

Transport Minister Arpad Ersek will appoint Jan Durisin as the new head of the National Highway Company , a state-run company responsible for motorways and expressways in Slovakia. "Durisin is the winner of a transparent public competition for the National Highway Company director that was published in the national newspapers," Ersek told the TASR newswire, adding that he expects the new director to make the process of constructing and preparing motorways and expressways more dynamic.

Chicago, IL

