CT scanners for state hospitals to be...

CT scanners for state hospitals to be supplied by five companies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Slovak Spectator

After the past scandals surrounding the tenders and the purchases of overprices CT scanners, these devices will now be supplied for state-run hospitals by five companies.These include Siemens, Intes Poprad, Audioscan, S&T Slovakia and Meditrade, according to the results of a central procurement regarding the purchase of CT scanners presented by the Health Ministry on December 21. Non-profit organisations and hospitals under the remit of self-governing regions will be able to purchase CT scanners through these contracts as well. Hospitals should thus be able to purchase the scanners at prices 30-40 percent lower than current standard ones in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Health Minister Tomas Drucker informed the TASR newswire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC