CT scanners for state hospitals to be supplied by five companies

After the past scandals surrounding the tenders and the purchases of overprices CT scanners, these devices will now be supplied for state-run hospitals by five companies.These include Siemens, Intes Poprad, Audioscan, S&T Slovakia and Meditrade, according to the results of a central procurement regarding the purchase of CT scanners presented by the Health Ministry on December 21. Non-profit organisations and hospitals under the remit of self-governing regions will be able to purchase CT scanners through these contracts as well. Hospitals should thus be able to purchase the scanners at prices 30-40 percent lower than current standard ones in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Health Minister Tomas Drucker informed the TASR newswire.

