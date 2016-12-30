Bratislava officially has 2,000 homeless, estimated number is more than double
For the first time in history, Bratislava counted the homeless people living on its streets. Volunteers sought to obtain statistical data, but also to find out how to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi...
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak...
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC