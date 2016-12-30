Airlines added 26 more flights to and...

Airlines added 26 more flights to and from Bratislava during Christmas

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Slovak Spectator

Airlines are strengthening their operations, adding a total of 26 extra flights during the Christmas period, between December 18 and January 7. "In addition, flights on Christmas Eve are scheduled to depart in the morning hours, so that people can get home in time for the holidays," Bratislava Airport spokesperson Veronika A evA A kovA wrote in a press release, specifying that the final departure is at 17:45. "Flights on the last day of December were scheduled in a similar manner, with the last departure to Dubai at 13:35 and the final arrival from Athens at 17:35," said A evA A kovA .

