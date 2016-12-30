A police officer charged in the Vrbnica case

The investigator of the police inspectorate has accused a police officer who led the raid in the village of Vrbnica in April 2015 of marring the tasks of a public official. "The criminal prosecution in the matter of abusing the powers of public officials was halted as, based on evidence, it was not possible to lay charges against concrete police officers," said Silvia Keratova of the Interior Ministry's press department, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

