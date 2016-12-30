30 foreigners without residence permi...

30 foreigners without residence permit, banished after police check

Slovak Police carried out an inspection of foreigners who were residing illegally in the territory of Slovakia. The inspection resulted in the administrative banishment of 30 foreigners from the country, the Sme daily reported.

Chicago, IL

