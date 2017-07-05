Siblings claim LHL misled Kuan Yew ov...

Siblings claim LHL misled Kuan Yew over family home status

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

SINGAPORE: The younger siblings of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have responded to his ministerial statement in Parliament on their dispute over the family home at 38, Oxley Road. They accused Hsien Loong of misleading their father and founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew over the status of the family home that the gazetting of 38, Oxley Road was either "inevitable" or that the house was already gazetted.

Chicago, IL

