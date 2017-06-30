PM Lee to visit Germany, attend G20 Leaders' Summit

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the International Conference on The Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a working visit to Germany from Jul 6 to 11, at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

