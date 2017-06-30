PM Lee to visit Germany, attend G20 L...

PM Lee to visit Germany, attend G20 Leaders' Summit

Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the International Conference on The Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a working visit to Germany from Jul 6 to 11, at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

