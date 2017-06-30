NUS Confers Highest Honour on World E...

NUS Confers Highest Honour on World Economic Forum Founder and...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

The National University of Singapore today awarded honorary degrees the University's highest honour to Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum , and Mr Gerard Ee, who is Chairman of Charity Council, Chairman of Eastern Health Alliance and President of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. His Excellency Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Republic of Singapore and NUS Chancellor, conferred the Honorary Doctor of Letters on Prof Schwab and Mr Ee at the Main Ceremony of NUS Commencement 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC