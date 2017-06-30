NUS Confers Highest Honour on World Economic Forum Founder and...
The National University of Singapore today awarded honorary degrees the University's highest honour to Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum , and Mr Gerard Ee, who is Chairman of Charity Council, Chairman of Eastern Health Alliance and President of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. His Excellency Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Republic of Singapore and NUS Chancellor, conferred the Honorary Doctor of Letters on Prof Schwab and Mr Ee at the Main Ceremony of NUS Commencement 2017.
