NHB saw Lee Suet Fern as 'intermediary' to reach outcome on deed of gift: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that the National Heritage Board viewed Mrs Lee Suet Fern, wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and a director on NHB's board in 2015, as "an intermediary to reach a satisfactory outcome with the executors" during the discussions on the Deed of Gift involving artefacts from 38 Oxley Road. He was responding to questions raised on Monday by several MPs in Parliament over the involvement of Mrs Lee during the discussion between NHB and the executors.

