NHB saw Lee Suet Fern as 'intermediar...

NHB saw Lee Suet Fern as 'intermediary' to reach outcome on deed of gift: Lawrence Wong

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday that the National Heritage Board viewed Mrs Lee Suet Fern, wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and a director on NHB's board in 2015, as "an intermediary to reach a satisfactory outcome with the executors" during the discussions on the Deed of Gift involving artefacts from 38 Oxley Road. He was responding to questions raised on Monday by several MPs in Parliament over the involvement of Mrs Lee during the discussion between NHB and the executors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,567 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC