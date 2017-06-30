National Day Parade 2017 to feature 3...

National Day Parade 2017 to feature 300 unmanned drones

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Three hundred unmanned drones will take to the skies at the National Day Parade for the first time in the parade's history, organisers said on Thursday . It will be Southeast Asia's biggest display of such drones, they said, adding that the performance aims to "inspire Singaporeans to imagine the immense opportunities that future brings".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC