National Day Parade 2017 to feature 300 unmanned drones
SINGAPORE: Three hundred unmanned drones will take to the skies at the National Day Parade for the first time in the parade's history, organisers said on Thursday . It will be Southeast Asia's biggest display of such drones, they said, adding that the performance aims to "inspire Singaporeans to imagine the immense opportunities that future brings".
