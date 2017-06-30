Man charged for Raffles Place protest...

Man charged for Raffles Place protests against PM Lee

Yan Jun held solo protests against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the "corrupt judiciary" outside Raffles Place MRT. SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man who held solo protests against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the "corrupt judiciary" earlier this week was charged on Wednesday with taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

