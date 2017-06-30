Lee Hsien Yang statement a 'selective...

Lee Hsien Yang statement a 'selective, inaccurate account of...

Lee Hsien Yang statement a 'selective, inaccurate account of exchanges' with 38 Oxley Road committee: DPM Teo's press secretary SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang's statement on Sunday was a "selective and inaccurate account" of his exchanges with the 38 Oxley Road ministerial committee, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean's press secretary said later that day. In his Facebook post over the dispute regarding Mr Lee Kuan Yew's house, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said the committee was "neither transparent nor proper" and accused his brother, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, of an "extra-judicial secret attack" by seeking to bypass the court system.

