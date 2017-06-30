Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling say they...

Lee Hsien Yang, Lee Wei Ling say they will stop presenting more evidence on Oxley Road dispute

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The younger siblings of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong say they "will cease presenting further evidence on social media, provided that we and our father's wish are not attacked or misrepresented". SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling, released a joint public statement on Thursday addressing the family dispute surrounding the family home at 38 Oxley Road.

