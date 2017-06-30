Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam took office last Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong's new top official is planning to make Singapore her first official international trip, the Post has learned. It was understood that Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor 's planned visit to the Lion City, viewed by many as Hong Kong's sharpest competitor in the region, would be aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation.
