Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ...

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam took office last Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong's new top official is planning to make Singapore her first official international trip, the Post has learned. It was understood that Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor 's planned visit to the Lion City, viewed by many as Hong Kong's sharpest competitor in the region, would be aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC