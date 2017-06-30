Brunei Sultan to make state visit to Singapore
SINGAPORE: Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Wednesday , Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The Sultan is making the visit at the invitation of Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam.
