Brunei Sultan to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Wednesday , Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. The Sultan is making the visit at the invitation of Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Chicago, IL

