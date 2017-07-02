Bally Eyes Larger China Footprint
Bally CEO Frederic De Narp discusses the company's China plans and his outlook for the luxury shoe market. He speaks with Bloomberg's Tom MacKenzie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
