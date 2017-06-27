Yan Huichang says in Hong Kong he is ...

Yan Huichang says in Hong Kong he is guaranteed funding without interference. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: South China Morning Post

The conductor of Hong Kong's flagship orchestra says he has decided to stay on after witnessing 20 years of ups and downs and growing regional competition. Yan Huichang, recently promoted to artistic director for life of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, says the memories of a city on the brink of the handover from colonial rule two decades ago are still fresh in his mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,365 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC