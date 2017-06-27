Yan Huichang says in Hong Kong he is guaranteed funding without interference. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The conductor of Hong Kong's flagship orchestra says he has decided to stay on after witnessing 20 years of ups and downs and growing regional competition. Yan Huichang, recently promoted to artistic director for life of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, says the memories of a city on the brink of the handover from colonial rule two decades ago are still fresh in his mind.
