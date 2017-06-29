Trump, PM Lee to meet next week at G2...

Trump, PM Lee to meet next week at G20 summit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet at a summit of world economic powers in Germany next week in their first face-to-face encounter, US officials said on Thursday . Besides Mr Lee, Mr Trump will also meet other Asian leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,514 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC