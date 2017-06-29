Trump, PM Lee to meet next week at G20 summit

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet at a summit of world economic powers in Germany next week in their first face-to-face encounter, US officials said on Thursday . Besides Mr Lee, Mr Trump will also meet other Asian leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.