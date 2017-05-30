Travels
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is traveling across the Pacific, stopping first in Hawaii to visit the headquarters of U.S. Pacific Command and then moving on to Singapore, where he will attend and speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue. He will wrap up his trip in Sydney to attend a meeting of defense and diplomatic leaders.
