Strong demand for quality higher education in Asia drives PSB Academy growth
Positive student experiences, strong graduate employment outcomes, double-digit growth in student population and regional expansion fuel PSB Academy's growth trajectory Brian San, Vice President for Corporate Strategy and Partnerships at PSB Academy receives the National Business Award by Singapore Business Review on behalf of the Academy. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- SINGAPORE-- - PSB Academy , Singapore's best private education institution1, was conferred winner of the National Business Award by Singapore based business publication, the Singapore Business Review, last evening.
