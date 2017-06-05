Singaporeans can now travel visa-free...

Singaporeans can now travel visa-free to Mongolia for 30 days

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans no longer need to apply for a visa when travelling to Mongolia for stays of up to 30 days, an increase from the current 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday . The exemption follows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit to Mongolia in July last year.

