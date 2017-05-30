Singapore, US affirm excellent state ...

Singapore, US affirm excellent state of bilateral relations

Saturday

Call by US Members of Congress on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, June 3, 2017. SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United States affirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between both countries - including economic, defence, security and people-to-people ties - as Members of Congress called on PM Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday .

Chicago, IL

