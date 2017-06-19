Singapore leaders send condolences ov...

Singapore leaders send condolences over death of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong have expressed their condolences over the passing of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in letters addressed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Kohl's widow Maike Kohl-Richter respectively. Mr Kohl, the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Ms Merkel, died on Friday at the age of 87. I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Helmut Kohl, former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

