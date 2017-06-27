Singapore leaders send condolences over deadly China landslide

Chinese rescuers search for survivors at a landslide area in the village of Xinmo in China's Sichuan province. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang respectively to convey their condolences over the deadly landslide which engulfed Xinmo village in Sichuan province on Saturday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.