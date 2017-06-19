Singapore leaders send condolences on...

Singapore leaders send condolences on Finsbury Park attack, Grenfell Tower fire

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May with their condolences on the attack at Finsbury Park and Grenfell Tower fire, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC