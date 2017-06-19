Singapore Leaders Convey Condolences To Portugal On Forest Fires
By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, June 21 -- Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam extended his condolences to his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the loss of many lives and damage caused by the forest fires in central Portugal. "On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to you and the Portuguese people," Tan said in a condolence letter made available to Bernama here.
