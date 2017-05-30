Singapore confers top military award ...

Singapore confers top military award on US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Tony Tan Keng Yam congratulating US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford after conferring the Distinguished Service Order on him at the Istana. SINGAPORE: The United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford was on Friday conferred Singapore's highest military award, the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang or Distinguished Service Order , by President Tony Tan Keng Yam at the Istana.

