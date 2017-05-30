Singapore, Australia forge cyber secu...

Singapore, Australia forge cyber security ties

9 hrs ago Read more: Computer Weekly

The two countries will conduct joint cyber security exercises, among a raft of measures to secure critical infrastructure and bolster cyber security knowhow Singapore and Australia are forging closer ties in cyber security through joint efforts to build a secure and resilient cyber space that will contribute to the progress of both countries. From a hacker perspective, many organisations are still leaving the front door open and the windows unlocked.

