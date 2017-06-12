Singapore and China to cooperate on trade in sign of improved ties
The two countries' foreign ministers meet and agree to cooperate on the 'Belt and Road Initiative' after tensions over the South China Sea Singapore and China have agreed to work together on China's ambitious global trade expansion initiative, in a sign that the strained ties between the two Asian countries could be on the mend. Speaking after a one-hour meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, Singaporean foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the two countries will strengthen cooperation on China's "Belt and Road Initiative", in particular boosting the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing's transport links to Southeast Asia.
