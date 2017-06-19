Siblings never objected to PM Lee rec...

Siblings never objected to PM Lee receiving equal share of estate: Lee Hsien Yang

The objections were to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's "flip-flopping about Lee Kuan Yew's demolition wish", his brother said in a Facebook post. SINGAPORE: The siblings of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong never had any objection to the latter receiving an equal share of their father's estate, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Tuesday .

Chicago, IL

