'Serious questions' about how Lee Kuan Yew's last will was prepared: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday made public through his lawyers, a statutory declaration he submitted to a ministerial committee set up to consider options for late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's house at 38 Oxley Road. In it, he said that he had "serious questions" about how the last will of his father was prepared.

