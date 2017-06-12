Republic of Singapore Navy welcomes n...

Republic of Singapore Navy welcomes new chief

RADM Lew Chuen Hong taking over the Navy's symbol of command from the outgoing Chief of Navy, RADM Lai Chung Han. SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy on Friday welcomed its new Chief of Navy , Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong, the Ministry of Defence said in a media release.

Chicago, IL

