Registers of electors to be revised by Jul 31

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has directed the Registration Officer to revise the registers of electors, and for this to be done on or before Jul 31 this year. In a release on Friday , the Prime Minister's Office said the revision is to bring the registers up to date.

Chicago, IL

