Recent cases of radicalised Singaporeans 'strike close to home': PM Lee
SINGAPORE: The most recent cases of young self-radicalised Singaporeans - two auxiliary police officers and an infant-care assistant - "strike close to home", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday , as he called on the Malay-Muslim community to stand together with the Government in tackling the influence of radicalism and extremism. Mr Lee also cautioned against Islamophobia, adding that the issue was also about how the other communities react to the cases, and respond to Muslims in Singapore.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
