Recent cases of radicalised Singaporeans 'strike close to home': PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The most recent cases of young self-radicalised Singaporeans - two auxiliary police officers and an infant-care assistant - "strike close to home", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday , as he called on the Malay-Muslim community to stand together with the Government in tackling the influence of radicalism and extremism. Mr Lee also cautioned against Islamophobia, adding that the issue was also about how the other communities react to the cases, and respond to Muslims in Singapore.

