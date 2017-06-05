President Tan, PM Lee send condolences over London attacks
Flowers and messages lie behind police cordon tape near Borough Market after an attack in London, Britain on Jun 4. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May respectively to send their condolences on the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Monday . Their letters are reproduced below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC