PM Lee sends Hari Raya greetings

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wishes all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday . The festive occasion falls on Sunday, as declared by the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, according to the sighting of the Syawal new moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar.

Chicago, IL

