PM Lee Hsien Loong 'saddened' by statement from siblings
SINGAPORE: Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his disappointment and sadness over a statement issued by his siblings "publicising private family matters". "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate allegations that they have made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC