PM Lee, DPM Teo to make ministerial statements in Parliament on 38 Oxley Road dispute
SINGAPORE: When Parliament sits on Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will deliver ministerial statements on the dispute surrounding the house of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at 38 Oxley Road. According to the Parliament order paper released on Friday , PM Lee will address allegations of abuse of power made by his siblings, Mr Lee Hsien Loong and Dr Lee Wei Ling.
