PM Lee congratulates British Prime Minister Theresa May
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip are applauded by staff as they return to 10 Downing Street, after seeking permission from Queen Elizabeth to form a new government, in London on Jun 9, 2017. SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to his UK counterpart Theresa May to congratulate her on her reappointment as prime minister after Thursday's general election.
