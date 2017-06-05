PM Lee breaks fast with congregants a...

PM Lee breaks fast with congregants at Al-Muttaqin mosque

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday joined congregants and residents from the Muslim community in iftar, or breaking fast, at at Ang Mo Kio's Masjid Al-Muttaqin. Mr Lee also went on a tour of the mosque, which recently completed its upgrading works.

Chicago, IL

