PM Lee apologises to Singaporeans over Oxley Road dispute; to answer questions in Parliament
In a recorded video statement, PM Lee said he "deeply regrets" that the dispute between he and his siblings over their childhood home has "affected Singapore's reputation and Singaporeans' confidence in the Government". SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued a statement on Monday , apologising to Singaporeans for the dispute between him and his siblings over the house of their late father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, at 38 Oxley Road.
