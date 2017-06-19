'Nothing secret' about ministerial committee on Oxley Road home: Committee chair DPM Teo

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean set up, as well as chairs the ministerial committee to consider options for Lee Kuan Yew's 38 Oxley Road home, DPM Teo said in a statement on Saturday . The Oxley Road house has been at the centre of a dispute between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his siblings, with PM Lee raising " grave concerns " over about how his father's last will had been prepared, and his younger brother Mr Lee Hsien Yang claiming that the "secret committee" was focused "solely on challenging the validity" of a clause in the will stating that the Oxley Road house be demolished upon their father's death.

