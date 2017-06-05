Multiracial Singapore will be psychol...

Multiracial Singapore will be psychologically prepared for a terrorist attack: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: While it is assumed that a terrorist attack will take place in Singapore at some point, the country is psychologically prepared for it, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with Australia's ABC Radio National broadcast on Saturday . Mr Lee said that following the Manchester suicide bombing attack, "you can never say that it will not happen .

Chicago, IL

