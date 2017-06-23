McDonald's launches Minions menu overseas and we want it in the UK now
If you like junk food and are also pretty excited for the release of Despicable Me 3 on 30 June, then you, my friend, are in for a treat. Now, to manage expectations, we should state that this is only available in Singapore and won't be coming to the UK, but it doesn't hurt to look, does it? Your old mate apple has been given the boot for a limited period, to make way for banana - another fruit that can burn the skin of your mouth off when hot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC