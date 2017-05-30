MATTIS: Trump's defense policy toward Asia will look a lot like that of his predecessors
The Trump administration is aiming for continuity in Asia policy, sticking broadly with the approach its predecessors have taken by emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim outlined the Trump administration's approach in remarks to reporters traveling with him to Singapore, where he will deliver a policy speech at an international security conference Saturday and meet with several Asian counterparts. He spoke of "reinforcing the international order" while seeking a "peaceful, prosperous and free Asia" - echoes of the traditional U.S. policy goals - without mentioning the narrower challenges of a nuclear North Korea and a rising China.
