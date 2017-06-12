Lee Suet Fern steps down as managing ...

Lee Suet Fern steps down as managing partner in law firm

Friday

The wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's brother has been in the spotlight over a disagreement between the Lee siblings over their family home at 38 Oxley Road. SINGAPORE: Mrs Lee Suet Fern has stepped down as the managing partner of Morgan Lewis Stamford, the law firm confirmed on Friday .

